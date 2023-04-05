People to get forecasts, early flood warning through voice message: Dr Enamur

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman today said early flood warning will be provided through voice message during the flood season in 19 upazila of three flood-prone northern region's districts.

"During the flood season, early flood warning will be provided through voice message in all the unions of the three flood-prone northern region's districts- Kurigram, Gaibandha and Jamalpur-where government's special projects are undergoing to make rural people more capable in dealing with flood," said Enamur.

The state minister was addressing as chief guest at a function held at a city hotel to inform the annual progress of the project titled 'Development of Flood Warning and Publicity System at Local Level' organized at a city hotel.

Dr Enamur said if the project is successfully implemented, the people, and public and private organizations will be able to take better disaster preparedness. Consequently, the loss of life and property in floods will be reduced and everyone in the project area will benefit, he added.

Presided over by the Director General of Disaster Management Directorate Md Mizanur Rahman, the programme was also addressed by the Secretary to the ministry Kamrul Hasan NDC, LGED chief engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin and Additional Director General (ADG) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Md Amirul Haque Bhuiyan.

The state minister said, "Our country is known as a disaster-prone country due to its geographical position and climate change. It is not possible to prevent or eliminate these natural disasters. Therefore, by reducing disaster risk and increasing public awareness, the government aims to bring the loss of life and property to a bearable level."

Keeping this goal in mind, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced people-friendly, inclusive and disaster risk reduction programs by involving the people to reduce the loss of life and property in disasters after independence.

He said, following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, the government under the efficient and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various projects and the country is being known as a role model in the world in terms of disaster management.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has won the prestigious United Nations Public Service Medal 2021 for its contribution to public service, he added.

Earlier, the state minister inaugurated the online portal for disaster management committees in all districts, upazilas, unions and wards of Bangladesh so that the information of disaster management committees can be updated easily.