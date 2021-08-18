Mitu murder: Court rejects former SP Babul’s bail plea

A court today rejected the bail plea of former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter in the murder case of his wife Mitu.

Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashraf Rahman passed the order after hearing the bail application at noon, reports Prothom Alo.

Chittagong Metropolitan Prosecutor Mohammad Fakhruddin Chowdhury said the state opposed the bail plea submitted by Babul's lawyer.

"After hearing both the parties, the court rejected the bail application," he added.

Babul Akter's lawyer Sheikh Iftekhar Simul Chowdhury said earlier his client's bail application was rejected in the magistrate's court a few days ago.

"Another bail application was filed in the Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court against the order. As this application too was rejected, we will take the next legal step," he added.

On the morning of 5 June 2016, Mitu was shot and stabbed on R Nizam Road of Chattogram city near her home while she was taking her son to the school bus. Babul filed a murder case with the police station.

Later, Babul was sacked in August of that year after interrogation at the intelligence office.

In 2017, Mitu's father started suspecting that Babul was involved in the murder, saying that what Babul had done since the murder was nothing but pretension.

In January 2020, the PBI was assigned to investigate the case.

On 11 May, the PBI interrogated Babul in custody and found his involvement in the case. It submitted a 575-page final report of the case to the court on 12 May.

On the same day (12 May), Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a murder case with Panchlaish Police Station accusing eight people, including Babul.

Showing an arrest in that case, the PBI grilled Babul in remand and he was imprisoned later.