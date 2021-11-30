Mithu, Hasib elected DRU president, general secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 08:01 pm

Mithu, Hasib elected DRU president, general secretary

On Tuesday, a total of 1,455 members of the country's biggest organisation of reporters cast their votes to elect their leaders

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 08:01 pm
Nazrul Islam Mithu, left, Nurul Islam Hasib, right. Photo: Collected
Nazrul Islam Mithu, left, Nurul Islam Hasib, right. Photo: Collected

Nazrul Islam Mithu and Nurul Islam Hasib have been elected president and general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), a major platform of journalists.

Besides, Oslamn Gani Babul has been elected as vice president while Shahnaj Sharmeen as joint secretary of the organisation.

On Tuesday, DRU members cast their votes to elect their leaders.

Amid many festivities, the voting began at 9am and ended at 5pm without any break.

Other elected office bearers are: Finance Secretary SMA Kalam, Organizing Secretary Abdullah Al Kafi, Women Affairs Secretary Tapashi Rabyea Akhi, Publicity and Publication Secretary Kamal Uddin Sumon, Sports Secretary Maksuda Lisa, Cultural

Secretary Nadia Sharmin, and Welfare Secretary Kamruzzaman Babul.

Meanwhile, two candidates – IT and Training Secretary Kamal Mosharef and Hospitality Secretary Mohammad Akhteruzzaman have been elected uncontested.

Also, Hasan Zaved, Mahmudul Hasan, Mohsin Bepari, Md Al Amin, Tanvir Ahmed, SK Reza Parve, Mohammad Solim Ullah Mezbah, Sushanta Kumar Saha, and Solaiman Salman have been elected as the executive members of the new committee.

DRU / reporters

