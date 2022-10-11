‘Slight misunderstanding’ between commissioners, DC-SPs during meeting: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that there was a slight misunderstanding between District Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Election Commissioners during Saturday's view exchange meeting.

"There is nothing to be worried about at all. It was a slight misunderstanding," CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told journalists on Tuesday (11 October) at the Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon.

Earlier On Saturday (8 October), the Election Commission held a meeting with 61 deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to discuss the condition of election fields ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections, Gaibandha by-poll and the 12th national elections.

During the meeting, a loud protest broke out centring Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman's comment on the partial behaviour of admin officials during the last Zilla Parishad elections.

He allegedly commented that the DCs and SPs cannot function without ministers and MPs.

In the face of blaring objections from the DCs and SPs present there, EC Anisur could not complete his speech and went back to the dais.

Reacting to the commotion, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I don't want to comment on it. There is no reason to worry so much about it. We don't even bother."

He also urged the journalists to 'look forward' ignoring the incident.