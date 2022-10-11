‘Slight misunderstanding’ between commissioners, DC-SPs during meeting: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

‘Slight misunderstanding’ between commissioners, DC-SPs during meeting: CEC

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 05:29 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that there was a slight misunderstanding between District Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Election Commissioners during Saturday's view exchange meeting.

"There is nothing to be worried about at all. It was a slight misunderstanding," CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told journalists on Tuesday (11 October) at the Nirbachon Bhaban in Agargaon.

Earlier On Saturday (8 October), the Election Commission held a meeting with 61 deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to discuss the condition of election fields ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections, Gaibandha by-poll and the 12th national elections.

EC Rashida 'embarrassed' at DCs, SPs' chaos during view exchange meeting 

During the meeting, a loud protest broke out centring Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman's comment on the partial behaviour of admin officials during the last Zilla Parishad elections. 

He allegedly commented that the DCs and SPs cannot function without ministers and MPs. 

In the face of blaring objections from the DCs and SPs present there, EC Anisur could not complete his speech and went back to the dais.

No scope for misunderstanding between DCs, SPs during elections: EC Alamgir

 Reacting to the commotion, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I don't want to comment on it. There is no reason to worry so much about it. We don't even bother."

He also urged the journalists to 'look forward' ignoring the incident. 

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / EC / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

8h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

8h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

2h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

3h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro