EC Rashida 'embarrassed' at DCs, SPs' chaos during view exchange meeting 

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said that she felt embarrassed by the commotion that the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police created during their recent view exchange meeting.

"It is true that they (DCs and SPs) did not do the right thing. The atmosphere is not right at all. I am embarrassed and I feel bad. But we are not worried at all," EC Rashida said while talking to reporters at the Election Bhaban in Agargaon Monday (10 October).

On Saturday (8 October), the Election Commission held a meeting with 61 deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to discuss the condition of election fields ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections, Gaibandha by-poll and the 12th national elections.

During the meeting, a loud protest broke out centring Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman's comment on the partial behaviour of admin officials during the last Zilla Parishad elections.

In the face of blaring objections from the DCs and SPs present there, EC Anisur could not complete his speech and went back to the dais.

"They might not have liked the way EC Anisur spoke on the issues. But these things are true and happening in our society," Rashida said.

"Reacting to isolated issues does not mean that they will step down from overall responsibilities. They said they will act as per the EC's directives. I do not believe that they will cease to cooperate with us over such matters," she added.