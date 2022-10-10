No scope for misunderstanding between DCs, SPs during elections: EC Alamgir

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 04:44 pm

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said there is no room for enmity among the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police while carrying out their duties during an election. 

"We are all the employees of the Republic and on duty to serve it. There is no chance of deterioration of relations between us. No scope for misunderstanding between the deputy commissioners and the superintendents of police," the commissioner told reporters at a press conference at Election Bhaban at Agargaon on Monday (10 October).

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission held a meeting with 61 deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to discuss the condition of election fields ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections, Gaibandha by-poll and the 12th national elections. 

During the meeting, a noise was created centring Election Commissioner Ansur Rahman's comment on the partial behaviour of admin officials during the last Zilla Parishad elections. 

When asked about Anisur Rahman's comments, Alamgir said, "We are in a team. A variety of people with different opinions work in this team. There may be dissent and discussion. Those who will not be able to play his role will be eliminated. But the commission will last."

