Maj Gen Md Foizur Rahman made new DGFI head, 2 other high-level appointments in Army

Major General Md Foizur Rahman has been appointed the Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), said a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) today (12 August).

Major General Md Nasim Parvez has been appointed the Commandant of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), and Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud as the Director General of Ansar and VDP.