Bangladesh

Minister for working together on rehabilitation of returned migrant workers

Expatriates&#039; Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad. Photo: Collected
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad. Photo: Collected

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed today urged all stakeholders to work together to rehabilitate migrant workers who have returned to Bangladesh.

"The government, along with all development partners and stakeholders related to immigration, wants to rehabilitate the returning workers and develop the immigration sector. We have to work together to solve the problems of expatriate workers," he added.

The minister said this while addressing a meeting on "Post Covid-19 Reintegration of Returned Migrant Workers: An Analysis and Way Forward" at the meeting room of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment here.

The minister said the government has taken various socio-economic initiatives to rehabilitate the workers who have returned to Bangladesh.

Mentioning that the government is sincere towards the expatriate workers, he said that an initiative is being taken to set up a hospital and diagnostic center in city's Vatara area in the name of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the expatriate workers.

Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen conducted the meeting.

Director General of Wage Earners' Welfare Board Md Hamidur Rahman, Director General of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Md Shahidul Alam and Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh Giorgi Gigauri also spoke, among others.

