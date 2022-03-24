Romanian ambassador calls on expat minister

Romanian Ambassador to Dhaka Daniela Mariana Sezonov Tane on Thursday (24 March) has paid a courtesy call on Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed at his office.

During the meeting, they discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries on the sending of workers, enhancing the linguistic skills of workers, creating more employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in Romania, and discouraging any kind of irregular migration, reads a press release.

The two parties engaged in discussions related to the labour sector in their respective countries.

Secretary of expat welfare ministry Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Additional Secretary Abdul Kader, and Md Shahidul Alam, director general, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) were present in the meeting.