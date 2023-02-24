Media Freedom Coalition expresses concern over closing of Dainik Dinkal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 01:38 pm

Related News

Media Freedom Coalition expresses concern over closing of Dainik Dinkal

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 01:38 pm
Logo of Media Freedom Coalition
Logo of Media Freedom Coalition

Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh has expressed concern about the government's recent decision to cancel the declaration (authorisation to publish) of the Dainik Dinkal. 

"A free press and free speech play a key role in a transparent democracy," said a press release issued by the MFC on Friday (24 February). 

The press release was signed by the undersigned members of MFC United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, and Australia.

Dainik Dinkal on Monday (20 February) said the Dhaka district authorities had ordered the shutdown on 26 December last year, but it continued to publish after filing an appeal at the Press Council headed by a top high court judge.

"The council rejected our appeal yesterday [on Sunday], upholding the district magistrate's order to stop our publication," said Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, managing editor of the newspaper on Monday.

Dainik Dinkal halts publication

The order said the printing permit of the newspaper was cancelled after it violated the country's printing and publication laws, reports Al Jazeera quoting AFP news agency. The council said the paper's publisher, Tarique Rahman – the acting chief of BNP – was a convicted criminal and was living abroad without handing over his job to another person.

Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas said Tarique Rahman, now based in London, submitted his resignation and appointed a new publisher, but the authorities did not accept the changes.

 

 

Top News

Media Freedom Coalition / Dainik Dinkal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

1h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

3h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

4h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

18h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

16h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

4h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat