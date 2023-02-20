Dainik Dinkal halts publication

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 10:09 pm

Dainik Dinkal halts publication

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 10:09 pm
Dainik Dinkal halts publication

The publication of Dainik Dinkal, a Bangla-language broadsheet, has been suspended from Monday (20 February), reports Al Jazeera.

The newspaper on Monday said the Dhaka district authorities had ordered the shutdown on December 26, but it continued to publish after filing an appeal at the Press Council headed by a top high court judge.

"The council rejected our appeal yesterday [on Sunday], upholding the district magistrate's order to stop our publication," said Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, managing editor of the newspaper.

The order said the printing permit of the newspaper was cancelled after it violated the country's printing and publication laws, reports Al Jazeera quoting AFP news agency. 

The council said the paper's publisher, Tarique Rahman – the acting chief of BNP – was a convicted criminal and was living abroad without handing over his job to another person.

Biswas said Rahman, now based in London, submitted his resignation and appointed a new publisher, but the authorities did not accept the changes.

The government on Monday did not comment on the shutdown.

Top News

Dainik Dinkal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

12h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

3h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

13h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits