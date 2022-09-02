Make PM stronger to materialise Bangabandhu’s dream: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged all to strengthen Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's hands to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu to build Sonar Bangla.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had done everything for the nation that he had to do as a father of the nation.

He said this at the inauguration ceremony of the extension of Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet on Friday morning.

Bangabandhu was able to get recognition for Bangladesh as an independent nation from 126 countries only in three and half years, he said.

During Bangabandhu's time, Momen said, Bangladesh was able to become a member of most of the major organisations of the world, including the United Nations.

He presented the country a strong constitution in just nine months after the independence, he added.

"All these were possible because of the dynamic and visionary leadership of Bangabandhu," he noted.

Not only that – he showed the nation a dream – the dream of Golden Bengal, dream of building a developed, prosperous, non-communal country, he added.

"Now it is the responsibility of all of us to realise that dream," urged Momen.

Bangladesh will become a 'Sonar Bangla', a prosperous country by 2041.

Following Bangabandhu's dream, PM Hasina gave a roadmap to build the country as Sonar Bangla, said the FM.

"We hope Bangladesh will become a 'Sonar Bangla', prosperous country by 2041. And I call upon everyone to strengthen Sheikh Hasina's hands to do this."

Regarding the development work of SUST authority, Momen said the infrastructure alone cannot meet the purpose of the university, professional skills among the students are also needed to be developed.

The infrastructure needs of this university will be met to a large extent if the ongoing 17 development projects are properly implemented.

The minister also urged the students to focus on buying and reading books, including Syed Mujtaba Ali's writings. He thanked the university authorities for naming the newly constructed residential hall after Syed Mujtaba Ali, the pride of Sylhet.