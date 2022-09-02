Make PM stronger to materialise Bangabandhu’s dream: FM

Bangladesh

UNB
02 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

Make PM stronger to materialise Bangabandhu’s dream: FM

UNB
02 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 07:16 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged all to strengthen Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's hands to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu to build Sonar Bangla.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had done everything for the nation that he had to do as a father of the nation.

He said this at the inauguration ceremony of the extension of Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet on Friday morning.

Bangabandhu was able to get recognition for Bangladesh as an independent nation from 126 countries only in three and half years, he said.

During Bangabandhu's time, Momen said, Bangladesh was able to become a member of most of the major organisations of the world, including the United Nations.

He presented the country a strong constitution in just nine months after the independence, he added.

"All these were possible because of the dynamic and visionary leadership of Bangabandhu," he noted.

Not only that – he showed the nation a dream – the dream of Golden Bengal, dream of building a developed, prosperous, non-communal country, he added.

"Now it is the responsibility of all of us to realise that dream," urged Momen.

Bangladesh will become a 'Sonar Bangla', a prosperous country by 2041.

Following Bangabandhu's dream, PM Hasina gave a roadmap to build the country as Sonar Bangla, said the FM.

"We hope Bangladesh will become a 'Sonar Bangla', prosperous country by 2041. And I call upon everyone to strengthen Sheikh Hasina's hands to do this."

Regarding the development work of SUST authority, Momen said the infrastructure alone cannot meet the purpose of the university, professional skills among the students are also needed to be developed.

The infrastructure needs of this university will be met to a large extent if the ongoing 17 development projects are properly implemented.

The minister also urged the students to focus on buying and reading books, including Syed Mujtaba Ali's writings. He thanked the university authorities for naming the newly constructed residential hall after Syed Mujtaba Ali, the pride of Sylhet.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Sonar Bangla / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

7h | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

8h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

9h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

Five best scholarship for Bnagladeshi students

3h | Videos
Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

Why a good mouse, keyboard and headphones are essential?

3h | Videos
Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

Fixing commodity prices is good but challenging

4h | Videos
How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

How to meet nutritional needs at low cost

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman