Make optimum use of time to build 'Sonar Bangla': Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today urged the country's young generation to make the optimum use of time and work hard to achieve the goal of building 'Sonar Bangla'.

He made the call while speaking at a function at Ghashful, a children-youth's organisation, at Liberation War Museum in the capital on Saturday, a handout said today.

Speaking as the chief guest, Momen said: "We all should work hard until the 'Sonar Bangla', dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is achieved."

"This path is not so easy. But we, of course, will win if we want as we are the nation of winners," he added.

The foreign minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a roadmap in achieving the goal of building 'Sonar Bangla'.

A developed, prosperous and non-communal 'Sonar Bangla' will be built by 2041, he said.