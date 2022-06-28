Mahila Parishad protests harassment of teacher in Narail

Mahila Parishad protests harassment of teacher in Narail

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has demanded exemplary punishment against the group of miscreants who forced a college principal to wear a garland of shoes in the presence of police in Narail recently.

They expressed disappointment in how society seems to have become increasingly intolerant and communal, said a statement on Tuesday (28 June).

"The teacher was assaulted for his minority identity. We notice that communal groups are intentionally committing such crimes to destabilise the country and fume communal violence," the statement said urging the government to take necessary steps to ensure communal harmony.

On 18 June, a Hindu college principal in Narail was forced to wear a garland of shoes after some students and locals accused the principal of supporting a student, who posted a picture of controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

The incident took place in the presence of local police.

Mahila Parishad / bangladesh mahila parishad

