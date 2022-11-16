810 rape and 225 gang-rape cases in 2021: Survey

Some 810 rape and 225 gang-rape cases were recorded in Bangladesh in 2021, according a survey report of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

Besides, there were 192 cases of attempted rape, 96 sexual harassment and 114 dowry cases in the same year and most of the victims were girls aged below 18 years, as per the report.

The report was presented at a press conference at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium in the capital's Segunbagicha on Wednesday.

The training, research and library sub-council of the organisation conducted the survey based on the news published in 12 national dailies of the country.

The report reveals that around 22% of the victims of bullying and harassment in 2021 were children aged 10-13 years and most of them were harassed by relatives and neighbours.

It also found that among the victims, the number of housewives was higher than working women.

Women are most insecure in their homes and the root cause of violence against women and girls is the social attitude towards women considering them subordinate to men, it said.

As per the report, most of the males involved in rapes in 2021 were young and 26% of them aged between 11-30 years.

In terms of a single group of people, public transport drivers were involved in most rape and gang-rape cases in the year, while teachers were responsible for the most cases of bullying, sexual harassment and attempted rape.

Dr Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said, "Once domestic violence was the predominant form of violence against women. But now cases of rape, gang rape have increased. This indicates that women are facing more violence in the social sphere."

In most cases, the victims are girls and the accused are young, she added.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Research Officer Afroza Arman presented the data of the survey at the press conference.

Maleka Banu, general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Joint General Secretary Seema Moslem and Advocate Masuda Rehana Begum were present at the event among many others.