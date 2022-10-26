Bangladesh slips 2 rungs on Rule of Law Index

Law & order

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

Bangladesh slips 2 rungs on Rule of Law Index

Rule of law fell globally for the fifth consecutive year

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 09:02 pm
Bangladesh slips 2 rungs on Rule of Law Index

Bangladesh's overall rule of law score decreased 1.5% in this year's Index, placing it 127th out of 140 countries worldwide, falling two positions since last year.

Regionally, it ranked 4 out of 6 countries in South Asia, according to the 2022 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index. 

The region's top  performer is Nepal (ranked 69th out of 140 globally), followed by Sri Lanka and India, said the report released on Wednesday.

The  three countries with the lowest scores in the region are Bangladesh, Pakistan, and  Afghanistan (138th globally). 

Among lower-middle income countries, Bangladesh ranked 29th out of 38. 

Globally, the top-ranked country in the WJP Rule of Law Index 2022 is Denmark, followed  by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. 

The country with the lowest score is  Venezuela, then Cambodia, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Haiti. 

Bangladesh's fall was in line with the global trend. For the fifth year in a row, the rule of law  declined globally, said the report released today. 

The World Justice Project's original data in 140 countries and jurisdictions shows that  adherence to the rule of law fell in 61% of countries this year. 

Globally, 4.4 billion people live in countries where rule of law has declined over the past  year. 

"We are emerging from the pandemic, but the global rule of law recession continues,"  said Elizabeth Andersen, executive director of the WJP. 

"At its  heart, rule of law is about fairness–that is, accountability, equal rights, and justice for all.  And a less fair world is bound to be a more volatile one." 

Index data shows that authoritarian trends that predate the pandemic—such as weaker  checks on executive power and increased attacks on the media—continue to erode the  rule of law globally. 

However, declines are less widespread and extreme than last year, when Covid  shutdowns dramatically disrupted justice systems, and governments exercised  emergency powers that curtailed civic freedoms and bypassed transparency mechanisms.

The WJP Rule of Law Index is the world's leading source of independent rule of law data. It  draws on in-depth surveys with more than 154,000 everyday people and 3,600 legal  practitioners and experts to measure rule of law across eight factors: Constraints on  Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights,  Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice. 

Some of the biggest global declines this year were in the Index factors associated with  rising authoritarianism and the longer-term erosion of rule of law. 

Checks on government powers— such as oversight by the judiciary, legislature, and media—fell in 58% of countries this  year. 

The other top factor driving this year's global declines is Civil Justice. 

Bangladesh / Top News

rule of law index

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

14h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

11h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

41m | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

46m | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

51m | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak