BAT Bangladesh contributes Tk15.73 crore to labour welfare fund

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 06:42 pm

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 06:42 pm
BAT Bangladesh has contributed Tk15.73 crore to Labour Welfare Foundation fund for the welfare of workers. 

A three-member delegation of BAT Bangladesh handed over the cheque to State Minister Begum Monnujan Sufian at the Secretariat on Sunday (30 October), reads a press release.

The BAT Bangladesh delegation include Saad Jashim, head of Human Resources, Sheikh Shabab Ahmed-head of External Affairs, and Consultant Akhtar Anwar Khan.

The secretary of Labour and Employment Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, the director general of Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation, and other senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.  

In the last 10 years, the company has paid a total of Tk84.99 crores to this fund.

 

