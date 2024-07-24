Apparel industry resumes production in full swing

RMG

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 06:55 pm

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Almost all apparel factories, textile mills and accessories industries have resumed their production at full capacity after five days of closure due to student protests demanding quota system reform in jobs, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) office bearers.

They also mentioned they resumed full capacity production after getting a green signal from the Home Minster Ashaduzzaman Kamal yesterday night.

Talking to The Business Standard, BGMEA Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin said every factory has resumed their production at 8am like their usual routine.

"The student protest does not have any relations with our workers that's why the government allowed us to resume production."

Sirajul Islam Azad, chief human resources officer (HR, Admin and Compliance and Supply Chain Management) at Bitopi Group said they have four factories including three EPZ factories in Cumilla, Adamjee and Dhaka and employee presence is normal like a regular day.

He further explained that on average 2.5% of workers are absent out of around 20,000 employees.

He said they have huge work pressure but due to the curfew they will run production for only a few hours, after some days they will try to do some overtime.

Md Sharafat Hussain Sohail, senior manager (Merchandising ) at Masco Group said the group has 11 units including three deying, printing and embroidery units where about 23,000 people are employed.

Today's presence is normal like a regular day. 

Workers started working at 8am as they stay nearby the factory and the senior management joined work as the curfew break began at 10am, he added.

