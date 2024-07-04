100 recruiting agencies responsible for failure to send workers to Malaysia: State minister

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury speaks at a press conference at the ministry on 4 July 2024. Photo; Courtesy

All 100 recruiting agencies involved in sending workers to Malaysia were responsible for the failure to send more than 17,000 workers, the State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury said today (4 July).

"The recruiting agency syndicate must refund the total migration costs paid by the workers by 18 July, as their failure has been exposed by a ministry probe report," the state minister said at a press conference at the ministry regarding the latest situation of the Malaysian labour market.

"Within this period, all the money must be refunded to the affected workers with proper evidence. Otherwise, action will be taken against the responsible agencies," he added.

The minister mentioned that according to the recommendations of the investigation committee, efforts will be made to prioritise the affected workers for future employment opportunities in Malaysia or other countries.

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare And Overseas Employment formed a probe committee that submitted its report last week.

Since reopening the labour market in August 2022, Malaysia had allocated a quota of more than 5,32,000 for Bangladeshi workers.

Out of this, 4,76,000 workers were able to reach their destination. However, around 17,777 workers could not fly as recruiting agencies failed to provide tickets before the 31 May deadline set by the destination country, according to reports.

Malaysia will not hire workers from Bangladesh until they declare a new quota.

A joint working group meeting will be held by the end of this month to address the issue.