Khaleda Zia must go to prison first if she wants to go abroad for treatment: PM Hasina

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia must go back to prison first and then proceed through court if she wishes to go abroad for treatment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during an interview with Voice of America today (September 30).

In an interview with VOA Journalist Satarupa Barua, Sheikh Hasina said, "If they [BNP] want to take her [Khaleda Zia] abroad, they must go to court. They have to apply. She can go if the court permits."

"We have no scope to interfere in the court's activities. All I have been able to do as the prime minister is suspend her sentence on humanitarian grounds and allow her to stay home.

"She arranged the treatment herself. She is being treated at the most expensive hospital in Bangladesh," Hasina said.

In the interview, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also talked about multiple other issues including the US visa restriction, forced disappearance, election-time government etc.

More to follow…