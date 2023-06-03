No point worrying about who won't give visas, imposes sanctions: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said it does not matter at all if someone does not go to the United States crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a 20-hour plane journey.

"There are other oceans and other continents in the world, we will make friends with those continents crossing the other oceans. Our economy will be stronger and more developed and vibrant," she said firmly.

The prime minister said this while attending a programme organised to inaugurate the office building of the Dhaka district Awami League in the city's Tejgaon area.

She said Bangladesh will run on its own feet and the government will build the country.

"We will not be dependent on others. Who will not give us visa, who will impose sanctions on us... there is no point in worrying about such things," she said.

Hasina, however, advised the US to look at the party "which rigged votes" and "played with the fate of the people", referring to the BNP.

She mentioned that the Canadian High Court had declared BNP 'a terrorist party'.

"The US did not issue visa to Tarique Zia for terrorism and corruption," she added.

Hasina, also the chief of the ruling Awami League, said her party knows very well what is to the welfare and benefit for the people of Bangladesh.

"Keeping that in our mind we always work, and put the country in the developing country status. The country will be a developed country by 2041. We also formed Delta Plan 2100 for the future generations," she said.

She said she has confidence and faith in the people of the country.

"They know that only by casting their vote for Boat [electoral symbol of Awami League] their fate will be changed," she said.

She also told the Awami League leaders and workers that people pay you back if you sacrifice for the people.

"You have to remember that. You have to strengthen the organisation so that no evil force could play duck and drake with the fate of the people of Bangladesh. It is our responsibility to save the people of the country from the clutches of the evil force," she said.

The prime minister said she feels regret while BNP, involved with arson terrorism, grenade attacks and terrorism activities, sermonises regarding democracy.

Regarding the criticism about the budget for 2023-24 fiscal, she said the government has placed the budget confident of implementing it.

"They are repeating their same old songs which they usually utter during every budget period," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government has been able to achieve remarkable development in Bangladesh.

"This happened as people of the country voted Awami League to power in the 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections. There is a stable and democratic environment prevailing in the country and it resulted in this unprecedented economic development," she said.

She mentioned that if stability was not maintained and Awami League was not in power, "this sort of development" would not have been possible in the country.

"This is the ground reality, no one would have worked for the people of the country," the PM said.

Earlier, arriving at the venue, the prime minister unveiled the plaque of Dhaka District Awami League office. She also visited various parts of the office.