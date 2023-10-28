Judicial Service Association condemns attack on CJ residence

Bangladesh

Judicial Service Association condemns attack on CJ residence

Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) today denounced the attack on the official residence of Chief Justice (CJ) during BNP's grand rally in the city's Nayapaltan area.

"On behalf of the BJSA, I condemn the incident of vandalism at the official residence of the Chief Justice of Bangladesh by some terrorists and miscreants," said BJSA President AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan (Jinnah) in a statement here this evening.

Noting that the Chief Justice is the guardian of the country's judiciary, the organisation demanded exemplary punishment of the miscreants.

Bangladesh Judicial Service Association

