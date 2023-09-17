EU resolution on Bangladesh's human rights situation unwarranted: Judicial body

The Bangladesh Judicial Service Association has slammed the European Parliament's resolution on the human rights situation in Bangladesh as an unwarranted attempt to interfere with the judicial proceedings of Bangladesh.

"The resolution on human rights, notably the case of Odhikar, is an attempt to interfere with the judicial proceedings of an independent sovereign country, which is both unwanted and unwarranted," said the judicial body in a statement on Sunday (17 September).

It said a criminal case was filed at the concerned Police Station on 10 August 2013 against Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan, under section 57 of the ICT Act, 2006 for spreading false and fabricated news. The Cyber Tribunal, Dhaka started the trial of this case on 8 January 2014.

"After a meticulous examination of all the witnesses and careful evaluation of documents submitted with the case, the Tribunal delivered its judgment on 14 September 2023. It is important to note that the Tribunal conducted this case impartially and diligently, relying solely on factual evidence and adhering strictly to the applicable laws," the statement added.

The association said the verdict was rendered without any external influences, inducements, whether direct or indirect, from any source or for any other reason.

The statement further added, "It is imperative to emphasise that the Judiciary of Bangladesh operates with absolute independence, having been separated from the Executive since 1 November 2007. There is no intermingling of judicial proceedings and executive functions. We view the Resolution as a blatant interference in our judicial functions and condemn it unequivocally.

"We find it paradoxical that, on one hand, the judiciary is criticized for its substantial backlog of cases, and yet, on the other hand, it is vilified for resolving a long-standing case through the due judicial process."

The association also noted that, following consultations with relevant stakeholders, including international organisations and development partners, the Digital Security Act, 2018 (DSA) has been replaced by the Cyber Security Act, 2023.

"We do hereby regret and reject the sweeping generalisations and abrupt condemnation of the Judiciary of Bangladesh by the European Parliament," said the judicial body.