Justice M Enayetur Rahim made chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 12:38 pm

Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim has been appointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission.

This appointment will be effective immediately, reads a Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs notice issued Sunday (15 October).

The Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission is responsible for selecting candidates for the posts of lower court judges by holding necessary examinations.

He was appointed as a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in January 2022.

 

 

 

