JSD proposes 10 names for EC formation

Bangladesh

BSS
10 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 08:53 pm

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) has submitted the list of the names of people to the Search Committee proposing them for formation of a new Election Commission (EC).

JSD joint general secretaries Rokunuzzaman Rokon and Mirza Md Anwarul Haque and its office secretary Sajjad Hossain jointly handed over a letter inserting the names and short biographies of 10 eligible persons to Cabinet Division joint secretary Shafiul Azim at the Secretariat here today, asking him to forward it to the Search Committee chief.

On 8 February last, the search committee sent a letter to Jasad requesting it to send the names of 10 eligible personalities nominating them for the posts of the Chief Election Commission (CEC) and other election commissioners.

