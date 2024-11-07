New EC formation: Khelafat Majlis nominates 5 

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 05:24 pm

The nominees include former bureaucrats, former army officers, scholars and women members

Islamist party Khelafat Majlis has nominated five people to the search committee tasked with appointing members to the new Election Commission (EC).

Earlier, the committee requested political parties and professional bodies to submit nominations by 7 November. 

New EC formation: Search committee asks parties to propose names by 7 Nov

The party submitted its nomination to the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat today, its Publicity and Information Secretary Abdul Hafiz Khasru confirmed the matter.

The nominees include former bureaucrats, former army officers, scholars and women members, he said.

Khelafat Majlis Joint Secretary General Dr Mostafizur Rahman Faisal, Prof M Abdul Jalil and Abdul Hafiz Khasru submitted the list on behalf of the party.                 

 

