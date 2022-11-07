JS sub-committee formed to bring transparency in land registration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

JS sub-committee formed to bring transparency in land registration

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 10:41 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A six-member parliamentary sub-committee, headed by the joint secretary of Financial Institutions Division, was formed on Sunday to bring transparency in land registration. 

The sub-committee was formed at the 26th meeting of the National Co-ordination Committee on AML/CFT.

The directorate of registration will collect necessary data for the implementation of market based registration and provide those to the sub committee, according to an order issued by the Financial Institutions Division.

The sub-committee has been asked to prepare a report with specific recommendations and submit it to the secretary of Financial Institutions Division by 1 December.
 

Top News

JS Body / Land Registration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

12h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

13h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

2h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

2h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

3h | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation