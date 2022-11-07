JS sub-committee formed to bring transparency in land registration

A six-member parliamentary sub-committee, headed by the joint secretary of Financial Institutions Division, was formed on Sunday to bring transparency in land registration.

The sub-committee was formed at the 26th meeting of the National Co-ordination Committee on AML/CFT.

The directorate of registration will collect necessary data for the implementation of market based registration and provide those to the sub committee, according to an order issued by the Financial Institutions Division.

The sub-committee has been asked to prepare a report with specific recommendations and submit it to the secretary of Financial Institutions Division by 1 December.

