JS passes bill to make list of Razakars

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 10:23 pm

File Photo of the Jatiya Sangsad/Collected
The National Parliament has passed "National Freedom Fighters Council Bill-2022" with the provision of making a list of anti-independence forces members during Liberation War including Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams groups.

The bill was passed through voice vote at the parliament after Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque proposed it Monday (29 August). 

According to the bill, those who engaged in activities as members of Razakar, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams forces or as members of paramilitary forces or engaged in armed war as members of paramilitary forces during the liberation war opposing independence will be included in the list and named in the gazette. 

Additionally, those who committed or aided war crimes will also be marked as the anti-liberal force. 

The bill also states that the National Freedom Fighters Council will include 12 members with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief adviser. 

The minister and secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will also be in the advisory council. 

Razakar list / Parliament bill

