Agency to Innovate (A2i) Bill passed in parliament

Bangladesh

UNB
06 July, 2023, 08:10 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 08:18 am

Related News

Agency to Innovate (A2i) Bill passed in parliament

UNB
06 July, 2023, 08:10 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 08:18 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Agency to Innovate (A2i) Bill 2023 was passed in the parliament on Wednesday (5 July) to form an agency to encourage innovation in the information technology sector and help the government to take programmes in establishing a knowledge-based society and its implementation.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The agency will be formed with a 15-member board of directors and the Information and Communication Technology Minister will be the board's chairman, which will be autonomous.

Besides, the agency will form a policy that will help create an environment to encourage innovation.

As per the Bill, the agency, if necessary, would form a Company to materialise the objective of this law.

Participating in the discussion of the bill, opposition Jatiya Party and Gonoforum MPs came down heavily on the government for harassing common people and journalists under the Digital Security Act.

The lawmakers said that common people and journalists are being abused by this law. The government has enacted this law to create an atmosphere of fear and panic, they also said.

In response, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, however, didn't say anything in this regard.

Participating in the discussion on the bill, JP MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said that the digital security law is being used to harass journalists.

Common people are also being victimised and tortured while expressing their opinion. Influential quarters are using this law. People's right to freedom of speech is being taken away. This law needs to be amended urgently, better if it is repealed.

Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan said, "If we cannot prevent the misuse of digital technology, the law will be of no use. Again, if the law is misused, the goal cannot be achieved. We saw this with the Digital Security Act.

"Digital Security Act has now become digital panics. Around 7,001 cases were filed under this law till January 2023. Journalist community has suffered the most due to this law," he said.

He also said that in the last four and a half years, this law has been applied to suppress dissent or criticism of the government party and suppress free thought.

The freedom of expression of journalists has been severely curtailed due to this law. This law has given unlimited powers to the police. They were not given so much power even under the police law, he said.

Mokabbir also mentioned the harassment of Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman under this law.

"The government created this law to create an environment of fear and panic. Common people are not getting their benefits. As a result, the law minister is talking about amending it in the face of strong objections from civil society, human rights activists and journalists. Hopefully, the law minister will take the initiative in this regard quickly," he said.

Top News

Agency to Innovate (A2i) Bill 2023 / Agency to Innovate (A2i) / A2i Bill / Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / Parliament bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

19h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

13h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

12h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake