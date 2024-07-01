Parliament passes Local Govt Amendment Bill with new administrator appointment rules

The Local Government (Union Parishad) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Parliament today, introducing a provision for appointing administrators to union parishads after the elected representatives' five-year tenure expires.

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam presented the bill, which was approved by voice vote.

The new legislation stipulates that the government can appoint administrators for up to 120 days after the end of a Union Parishad's tenure.

If an elected council cannot be formed due to natural calamities, this period can be extended by another 60 days. In cases of epidemics or other special circumstances, the extension can be prolonged further as deemed necessary.

The bill ensures that no union parishad chairman can remain in office beyond their term on any pretext. The current loophole allowing chairmen to stay in office past their term will be eliminated.

Additionally, the role of UP secretary has been renamed "UP administrative officer" under the new law. The law also mandates that the newly elected UP body must hold its first meeting within 10 days of taking the oath, a requirement absent from the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act of 2009.

The first meeting is crucial as it marks the official start of the five-year term.

A significant amendment includes an increase in the penalty for failing to hand over the charge after tenure expiration, raising the fine from Tk10,000 to Tk50,000.

The law aims to financially strengthen local government institutions, reduce reliance on government allocations, and make the law more modern and service-oriented.

It clarifies that union parishad chairmen and members will receive government-fixed honorariums during their terms, resolving any legal ambiguities regarding allowance payments during periods of dismissal.

Under the new legislation, a competent officer or person will be appointed as an administrator to perform union parishad functions until a newly elected council is formed. This measure is expected to curb the practice of delaying elections through litigation.

Furthermore, the bill underscores the union parishad's role in managing village courts and maintaining law and order, aiming to enhance and expand the effectiveness of village court activities.