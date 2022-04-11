Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has shared the video "Everything under the heel of Hawa Bhaban through syndicate" to depict BNP-Jamaat's "corruption from 2001 to 2006."

During the rule of BNP-Jamaat between 2001 and 2006, all construction projects, such as roads, bridges, culverts, and government buildings, doomed by bribery and corruption, remained incomplete and defective, Joy wrote from his verified Facebook account.

"Through this video, I tried to demonstrate how Hawa Bhaban used to distribute all government projects through syndicates and how the close associates of Tarique (Rahman) turned tycoons overnight through corruption," he mentioned.

Joy also wrote: "You will hear straight from the horse's mouth. People will testify to that syndicate business of BNP-Jamaat that they fell victim to. I will convey, phase by phase, the facts and figures about the misrule of the BNP-Jamaat ally."