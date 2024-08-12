Report on Sheikh Hasina statement false: Joy

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has said a report on Hasina's resignation letter published in an Indian newspaper is false and fabricated.

"The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated," Joy said in a short message through X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday (11 August).

"I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka," he added.

Meanwhile, the interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, on Sunday said Sheikh Hasina resigned, and her resignation letter is with the President.

"This information has been confirmed. Rest I can not tell you. The Cabinet Division is the final custodian of such resignation. You may know from there tomorrow [12 August]," he told reporters, referring to what he was informed at the Advisory Council meeting.