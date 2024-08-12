Report on Sheikh Hasina statement false: Joy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 02:08 pm

Related News

Report on Sheikh Hasina statement false: Joy

"I have just confirmed with her [Hasina] that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka," he added

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 02:08 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has said a report on Hasina's resignation letter published in an Indian newspaper is false and fabricated.

"The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated," Joy said in a short message through X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday (11 August). 

"I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, the interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, on Sunday said Sheikh Hasina resigned, and her resignation letter is with the President.

"This information has been confirmed. Rest I can not tell you. The Cabinet Division is the final custodian of such resignation. You may know from there tomorrow [12 August]," he told reporters, referring to what he was informed at the Advisory Council meeting.

Top News

Hasina Flees / Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

21h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

5h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

51m | Videos
Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

2h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

18h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

18h | Videos