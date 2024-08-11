Joy says his mother didn't resign, Hasina says otherwise

Sheikh Hasina and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected

Conflicting statements surfaced from both the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her son and adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy regarding her resignation on the morning of 5 August before Hasina fled the country.

Sheikh Hasina told the Indian media, Economic Times, "I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from the premiership."

"If I had remained in the country, more lives would have been lost, more resources would have been destroyed. I made the extremely difficult decision to exit. I became your leader because you chose me. You were my strength," Hasina emphasised.

However, just a day prior, her son told Reuters, "My mother never officially resigned. She didn't get the time.

"She had planned to make a statement and submit her resignation. But then the protesters started marching on the prime minister's residence. And there was no time. My mother wasn't even packed. As far as the constitution goes, she is still the prime minister of Bangladesh."

Another conflicting statement between the duo, besides resignation, was her political comeback.

On 5 August, Joy told BBC that there would be no political comeback for his mother.

"She is so disappointed that after all her hard work, a minority rose up against her," he said.

He also said his mother had been considering resigning since 4 August and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted.

Whereas today (11 August), Hasina told ET, "With the grace of almighty Allah, I will return soon [to Bangladesh]. Awami League has stood up again and again."

Earlier on 5 August, Bangladesh witnessed the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government after the Anti-discrimination Student Movement demanded her ouster.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman then addressed the nation and announced that Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position and thus an interim government would be formed.