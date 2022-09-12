Joj Mia files writ seeking Tk10 crore in compensation

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 01:17 pm

Joj Mia. Picture: Collected
Joj Mia. Picture: Collected

Joj Mia, the man who was falsely implicated in the 21 August 2004 grenade attack incident, has filed a writ petition in the High Court (HC) seeking a direction for compensation of Tk10 crore.

Mohammad Humayan Kabir Pallab, Joj Mia's lawyer, appealed to the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan's file a writ in this regard on Monday (12 September). 

Apart from seeking compensation, the writ also sought direction from the HC to form a committee headed by a retired judge of the Appellate Division to find those who tried to implicate Joj Mia in the 21 August grenade attack.

The home secretary, deputy commissioner of Dhaka, officer-in-charge (OC) of Motijheel Police Station, OC of Noakhali Senbag Police Station, Police Crime and Investigation Department (CID), former IGP Mohammad Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, former ASPs Abdur Rashid, Munshi Atiqur Rahman and former superintendent of police Md Ruhul Amin have been made a respondent in the writ.

The writ also sought directions to confiscate all the assets of former State Minister of Home Affairs Lutfuzzaman Babar, former IGP Mohammad Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, former ASP Abdur Rashid, Munsi Atiqur Rahman, former Special Superintendent of Police Ruhul Amin and collect the compensation money from them.

On 21 August , 2004, a grenade attack was carried out on the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

22 people including Awami League leaders and workers were killed.

In connection with the grenade attack, on 9 June, 2005, a man named "JojMia" was arrested from Senbagh in Noakhali. He was remanded for 17 days and interrogated by CID. In the confession given to the court on 26 June, 2005, Joj Mia said that he participated in the grenade attack in exchange for money. Later, Joj Mia claimed that he was intimidated into making a statement about his involvement in the grenade attack.

Later in 2007, the caretaker government came and took the initiative to investigate this case again. After the investigation, the CID issued the charge sheet of the two cases on 11 June, 2008. In the same year, the imprisoned Joj Mia was released from the case.

 

Court

Joj Mia / 21 August Grenade Attacks

