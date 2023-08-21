21 August attack was political drama staged by AL: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general pointed out that Tarique Rahman's name had not been mentioned anywhere in the official investigation of the 21 August incident

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB

Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed that the 21 August Grenade attack was staged by the current ruling Awami League.

In a press conference held on Monday (21 August) at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, Fakhrul called for a more thorough and accurate investigation into the incident and criticised the government's tactics and alleged "ulterior motives".

"The events of 21 August were not spontaneous but rather a premeditated act orchestrated by the Awami League. The location of their intended meeting was shifted due to their political vendetta against us, and as a result, BNP leaders, including Tarique Rahman, have been wrongly implicated," Mirza Fakhrul said.

The BNP secretary general pointed out that Tarique Rahman's name had not been mentioned anywhere in the official investigation of the 21 August incident. 

He further revealed that even the investigation officer, Abul Kahar Akand, who later sought nomination from the Awami League, did not mention Tarique Rahman's name in his report. 
While casting doubts on the impartiality of the probe, he alleged that Mufti Hannan was forced to make statements during his 45-day detention.

"Mufti Hannan was executed in another case so that he could not go to court and say anything," Fakkhrul said, insisting that key BNP leaders including Tarique Rahman, Abdus Salam Pintu, and Lutfuzzaman Babar, were not involved in the attack.

In response to a question regarding the Anandabazar report, BNP Secretary General dismissed allegations of political bankruptcy and reaffirmed BNP's commitment to conducting politics in tandem with the interests of the people.

He challenged reports that aimed to divert attention from pressing political matters and stated that international sources had not validated these claims.

Addressing recent incidents, the BNP leader accused Awami League of creating a hostile environment for the opposition and claimed that such actions were designed to discredit and disrupt the upcoming elections.

He criticised the government's alleged involvement in attacks on BNP members and offices, including the shooting of former mayor GK Gaus' house in Habiganj.

Fakhrul also commented on ongoing development projects in the country, insinuating corruption among government officials. 

He stated, "The mega projects are being launched, but for whose benefit? The aim appears to be self-enrichment at the expense of taxpayers' money."

