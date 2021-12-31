Jhalakathi launch blaze: Engine replacement is the chief cause

Engine replacement is the prime cause of the devastating fire that broke out in the MV Abhijan 10 launch on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi, says an expert of an investigation team formed following the accident.

The launch had a permit to use the 1,200 horsepower engine but it recently installed a 2700 horsepower engine.

The launch authorities installed the heavy engine without changing other required supportive equipment, according to the expert.

The oil pipeline -- connecting the oil tank and the engine -- was one such supportive equipment. The heavy engine required a hefty oil pipeline but it was operated with the old pipeline, causing oil leakage on the engine.

"The fire started from the engine room for two reasons. One was the damage of the oil pipeline connecting the engine to the oil tank kept a little distance away from the engine," said the expert, seeking anonymity.

"The engine usually goes upto 500 centigrade heat. If it gets any touch of fuel, it can explode instantly. The oil pipeline was damaged at the linking point with the engine and oil fell on it. When oil spread around the engine it exploded immediately."

Another reason was the loose lid of the engine from which sparking spread. The sparking then touched oil fallen on the engine from the oil tank, causing the engine explosion, said the expert who recently visited the launch.

"The second-hand heavy engine was collected from a scrap ship in Chattogram and such engines usually have various mechanical glitches," said the expert, adding that the heavy engine also increased the weight at the vessel's backside. That's why its front portion went up in operation and imbalanced the launch.

Because of this, the launch jerked more, affecting the oil pipeline and loosening the cork of the engine, according to the expert.

The fire spread all over the engine room and went up high within a few moments as a good amount of fuel remained inside.

Though some extinguishers were inside the engine room, no one got a chance to use it on the quickly spreading fire, said the investigation team member.

The probe report will be submitted to higher authorities within two weeks. The team will also recommend the highest punishment for the launch owner for his greed who didn't follow all vessel safety protocols, the expert also said.

The blaze broke out on the Barguna-bound launch in Jhalakathi on 23 December and it engulfed the entire vessel within 10 minutes, leaving at least 45 people dead and scores injured.

Among the injured, 46 people are undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital in Barisal, and 22 others were taken to Dhaka.

Three cases were filed following the accident and five men --including the launch owner – landed in jail.