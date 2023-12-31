Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route train services not launching on 1 January

Train services on the Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route will not be launched on 1 January 2024 as previously announced by Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon.

The second non-stop train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will not be launched on the day either, said senior officials of the railways ministry.

The minister, however, could not be reached on the phone to inquire about why the launch is being halted.

Commenting on the issue, Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of the Bangladesh Railway West Zone, said it is not possible to start the train on the Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route at this moment as the railway track constructed under the project was not handed over.

Khulna-Mongla route's project director Md Arifuzzaman said, "Some work of the contractor is still incomplete. After it's done, and after inspection, subject to approval, the train operation can begin."

Director Traffic (Transport) of Bangladesh Railway Md Mizanur Rahman said, "The operation of new trains on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route cannot be started at this moment. And the instruction of train operation on Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route has been sent to the railway's west zone.

"They will start the new trains as per the availability of locomotives, coaches and manpower."

Earlier on 10 December, the Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities said two pairs of trains will run between Jashore and Mongla, while one pair will operate between Khulna and Jashore.

On 6 December, the government unveiled plans to introduce a second non-stop train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route in January, further enhancing connectivity between the capital and the beach town.