Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route train services not launching on 1 January

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route train services not launching on 1 January

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Representational image of a train on track
Representational image of a train on track

Train services on the Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route will not be launched on 1 January 2024 as previously announced by Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon.

The second non-stop train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will not be launched on the day either, said senior officials of the railways ministry. 

The minister, however, could not be reached on the phone to inquire about why the launch is being halted.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Another Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train set for launch on 1 Jan

Commenting on the issue, Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of the Bangladesh Railway West Zone, said it is not possible to start the train on the Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route at this moment as the railway track constructed under the project was not handed over.

Khulna-Mongla route's project director Md Arifuzzaman said, "Some work of the contractor is still incomplete. After it's done, and after inspection, subject to approval, the train operation can begin."

Director Traffic (Transport) of Bangladesh Railway Md Mizanur Rahman said, "The operation of new trains on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route cannot be started at this moment. And the instruction of train operation on Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route has been sent to the railway's west zone.

"They will start the new trains as per the availability of locomotives, coaches and manpower."

New commuter train services launching on Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route

Earlier on 10 December, the Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities said two pairs of trains will run between Jashore and Mongla, while one pair will operate between Khulna and Jashore.

On 6 December, the government unveiled plans to introduce a second non-stop train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route in January, further enhancing connectivity between the capital and the beach town.

Top News

Railway / train service / Mongla / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

7h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

8h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

13h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

1h | Videos
Swing it like Shoriful

Swing it like Shoriful

34m | Videos
Gas prices will fall in 2024

Gas prices will fall in 2024

4h | Videos
Several more conflicts may break out next year

Several more conflicts may break out next year

2h | Videos