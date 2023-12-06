Another Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train set for launch on 1 Jan

The government has unveiled plans to introduce a second non-stop train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route in January, further enhancing connectivity between the capital and the beach town.

This announcement comes in the wake of the successful launch of the first-ever intercity train on the route on 1 December.

"The additional train is scheduled to commence operations on 1 January," Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said at a press conference held at the capital's Rail Bhaban yesterday.

The train will depart from Dhaka at 6:15 am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3 pm and it will leave Cox's Bazar at 8 pm and reach Dhaka at 4:30 am.

The additional train will consist of 16 coaches, offering a passenger capacity of about 780.

The Dhaka-Cox's Bazar train will make brief stops at Biman Bandar and Chattogram stations during its 8-hour and 45-minute journey.

The minister further said his ministry would send a summary to the prime minister with several proposed names of the train for her approval.

Moreover, the railway will also launch the first-ever commercial train service connecting Mongla Port with Jashore via Khulna, the minister said at the same event.

"Two pairs of commuter trains will operate on this route, with an additional pair running between Khulna and Jashore," he said.

A train will depart Jashore at 7:55 am and will reach Mongla Port at 10:25 am. Another train will reach Mongla at 4:25 PM and leave Jashore at 1:55 PM. These trains will leave Mongla at 10:45 am and 4:50 pm while those will reach Jashore at 1:05 pm and 7:10 pm respectively.

Another train will leave Khulna for Jashore at 6 am and reach its destination at 7:10 am. The same train will leave Jashore at 7:40 pm and reach Khulna at 9 PM, the minister added.

According to railway officials, for Jashore-Mongla route trains, passengers travelling in ordinary class will pay Tk125, while the fare for Shovon chairs is fixed at Tk150 while first-class seats Tk200. The seating capacity of eight coach trains is 700.

In response to the queries about the recent railway schedule disruptions, the minister acknowledged the recent disruptions, attributing them to the ongoing political situation.

He expressed concern that ongoing political violence and potential for sabotage have impacted train speeds and service reliability across the country.

He urged political parties to refrain from programmes that cause undue suffering to the general population.