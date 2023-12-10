New commuter train services launching on Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route

Three pairs of commuter trains will begin operating on the Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route to improve transportation for residents of the southern districts of Khulna and Jashore.

The new train services will start from 1 January 2024.

The information was confirmed by Khulna Railway Station Master Masud Rana Chaklader following the inauguration of the new Khulna-Mongla route by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 2 November.

According to Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities, two pairs of trains will run between Jashore and Mongla, while one pair will operate between Khulna and Jashore.

The schedules for these trains are as follows: A train will depart from Khulna at 6 am, arriving in Jashore at 7:20 am. The return journey from Jashore begins at 7:55 am, reaching Khulna at 10:25 am. Another train will leave Mongla at 10:45 am for Jashore, arriving at 1:05 pm, with the return journey starting at 1:55 pm and ending in Mongla at 4:25 pm.

Additionally, a train from Mongla will reach Jashore at 7:10 pm, leaving at 4:55 pm, and the return train will depart from Jashore at 7:40 pm, arriving in Khulna at 9 pm.

Ticket prices vary based on the class of seating: Tk 125 for a Shovan general seat, Tk 150 for a Shovan chair seat, and Tk 200 for a first-class seat. The journey covers a distance of 117.5 km and takes approximately three hours and 12 minutes.