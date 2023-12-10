New commuter train services launching on Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route

Transport

UNB
10 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

New commuter train services launching on Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route

Two pairs of trains will run between Jashore and Mongla, while one pair will operate between Khulna and Jashore

UNB
10 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 12:51 pm
Representational Image of a train on track.
Representational Image of a train on track.

Three pairs of commuter trains will begin operating on the Jashore to Khulna-Mongla route to improve transportation for residents of the southern districts of Khulna and Jashore.

The new train services will start from 1 January 2024.

The information was confirmed by Khulna Railway Station Master Masud Rana Chaklader following the inauguration of the new Khulna-Mongla route by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 2 November.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities, two pairs of trains will run between Jashore and Mongla, while one pair will operate between Khulna and Jashore.

The schedules for these trains are as follows: A train will depart from Khulna at 6 am, arriving in Jashore at 7:20 am. The return journey from Jashore begins at 7:55 am, reaching Khulna at 10:25 am. Another train will leave Mongla at 10:45 am for Jashore, arriving at 1:05 pm, with the return journey starting at 1:55 pm and ending in Mongla at 4:25 pm.

Additionally, a train from Mongla will reach Jashore at 7:10 pm, leaving at 4:55 pm, and the return train will depart from Jashore at 7:40 pm, arriving in Khulna at 9 pm.

Ticket prices vary based on the class of seating: Tk 125 for a Shovan general seat, Tk 150 for a Shovan chair seat, and Tk 200 for a first-class seat. The journey covers a distance of 117.5 km and takes approximately three hours and 12 minutes.

Bangladesh / Top News

Railway communication / Khulna / jashore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

1h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

6h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

7h | Panorama
Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

3h | TBS Economy
Despite salinity, Sunflowers bloom

Despite salinity, Sunflowers bloom

3h | TBS Stories
Why do criminals smuggle garlic?

Why do criminals smuggle garlic?

3h | TBS Stories
Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

17h | TBS SPORTS