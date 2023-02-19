PM Hasina opens Kalshi flyover, 6-lane road to traffic

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 11:12 am

PM Hasina opens Kalshi flyover, 6-lane road to traffic

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 11:12 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has opened the 2.34km Kalshi flyover to the traffic in the capital's Mirpur. She also inaugurated 3.70km road from the ECB square to Kalshi which was developed and widened to six lanes from four lanes.

The prime minister opened the flyover and the road after unveiling a plaque at a civic rally that turned into a huge public gathering held at Kalshi Balur Math.

The premier arrived at the event venue around 10:40am and inaugurated the much-awaited development project around 10:50am on Sunday (19 February).

She was accompanied by LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Dhaka north city Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Dhaka-16 lawmaker Md Elias Uddin Mollah, Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim.

The flyover is expected to further improve connectivity between Mirpur, DOHS, Pallabi, Kalshi, Mahakhali, Banani, Uttara and the Airport. It will take 15 minutes to reach Mirpur from the Airport.

Under the Road Widening and Development from ECB Square to Mirpur and Construction of Flyover on Kalshi Circle Project, the 2,335m long flyover has been built and a 3.70km stretch of road from the ECB square to Kalshi has been widened.  

On 9 January 2018, the project got Ecnec's approval.

DNCC and Bangladesh Army (24 Engineer Construction Brigade) implemented the project at a cost of around Tk1,012 crore.

According to the project details, the flyover looks like the English alphabet "Y." 

The previously four-lane roads have been widened to six lanes in view to ease passenger commute. 

The main four-lane flyover runs from ECB square towards Kalshi and Mirpur DOHS, while a two-lane ramp descends from Kalshi intersection to Kalshi Road. 

According to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) public relations office, the project also includes extension of a PC girder bridge, construction of two-foot over-bridges, a public toilet, two police boxes, a 7.40km RCC drain and saucer drain, a 1,755m RCC pipe drain, retaining wall, 3,383m communication duct, 80,0000 linear meter sand compaction pile, separate cycle lane, and six bus bays.

The project is expected to ease travel among the areas of Mirpur, DOHS, Pallabi, Kalshi, Mahakhali, Banani, Uttara and Airport.

