Man critically injured in car crash near Kalshi flyover

Photo: Khandaker Rahat Tahsin Parash/Traffic Alert Group

A man was critically injured after losing control of his car near Kalshi flyover Monday (6 March).

The fatal road accident took place at Matikata area of Kalshi around 2:00pm. The driver sustained severe injuries and was taken to the capital's United Hospital.

Photo: Khandaker Rahat Tahsin Parash/Traffic Alert Group

"The car hit the service lane divider and turned over. The man was driving a Toyota Yaris GR Sport which has been seized. We couldn't identify the driver yet. All we know is he is a multinational company officer hailing from Chattogram," said Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Traffic Gulshan Division.

According to locals, the accident occurred due to unscrupulous driving at an otherwise calm route through Dhaka Cantonment- Kalshi- Mirpur DOHS Road.