Govt undertakes Teesta development project worth Tk85b: Commerce minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has undertaken a mega project for industrialisation on both sides of the Teesta River.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has already passed the project worth Tk85billion, the minister said at a scholarship distribution ceremony of late members of Rangpur Division Journalists Association (RDJA).

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, the commerce minister also said that gas connection activities are going on in Rangpur.

Munshi said that work for transforming Saidpur Airport into an international standard one was ongoing, adding the economy of Rangpur was moving forward with various economic activities.

An agriculture university was going to be established soon in Kurigram, he mentioned.

The commerce minister further said that giving scholarships to the children of late journalists was an exceptional initiative.

"I appreciate the initiative taken by Rangpur Division Journalists Association, Dhaka (RDJA). I don't know whether any other journalists' organisations have such initiatives."

Export Readiness Fund General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam echoed the minister's sentiments.

RDJA president Moksedur Rahman Masud said, "We stand beside the family of our late members with a small capacity. We want those capable to support us in this great work".

After coming to receive a scholarship, former RDJA member late Shafiul Alam Raza's wife Zakia Sultana said journalists can't leave anything behind for their families.

"After the death of my husband, I, along with my children, have gone through sufferings. The RDJA is standing beside us at such a time. I convey my best wishes to such a humanitarian initiative by the RDJA," she said.

Former Dhaka Reporters Unity president Shafiqul Karim Sabu also spoke at the occasion.

The scholarship money was handed over to 10 children of late members in the programme. Under the scholarships, each child of late RDJA members will be given Tk 3,000 per month. The scholarship will continue until the end of their educational programmes.