PM Hasina wants India to implement Teesta project

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (14 July) said she would like India to implement the Teesta project as it is related to the neighbouring country.

"But I would prioritise that India will do it. India holds the water of Teesta River…. So, they should do the project and they would give whatever is necessary here if they do the project," she said while replying to a question at a press conference arranged at her official residence about the outcomes of her recent visit to China.

She said China has come up with some offers and conducted a feasibility study about the Teesta project and India has also given offers and will carry out a feasibility study.

She, however, said the government will go for the proposal which will be suitable for Bangladesh after completion of feasibility study by India.