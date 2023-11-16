India's position on Bangladesh remains same as stated earlier: Indian foreign ministry

India's position on Bangladesh even after the announcement of polls schedule remains the same as it was stated earlier after the recently held India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

"We have repeatedly highlighted our position on Bangladesh's election...as well as this is something people of Bangladesh have to decide themselves...," Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi told the regular media briefing here this afternoon.

Asked about political developments in Bangladesh after the announcement of the election schedule, he categorically said that "People of Bangladesh and their democratic system will work it out in this regard".

"I think I said it many times...About rejection of election, it is up to Bangladesh's people and their democratic system to work this out," he added.

He said after the India-US 2+2 dialogue, the foreign secretary of India has clearly explained India's position on Bangladesh's issue...so, I don't have more to add on it. "Our position on Bangladesh has been articulated on many occasions".

Responding to another media query on "rejection" of poll schedule by a political party, he declined to make further comment on it saying, "It won't be appropriate for us to comment on that".

Earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra while briefing media after the India-US Ministerial Dialogue on November 12, said the "Election in Bangladesh is their domestic matter and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future".

"As a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, India respects the democratic process in Bangladesh and will continue to support the country's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation," he added.

On the Bangladesh issue, he said India shared its "perspective very clearly" to the US side in the dialogue.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led their respective sides during the dialogue.