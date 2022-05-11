Parliamentary body suggests alternative to Ctg CRB area for proposed hospital

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways has suggested an alternative site for the proposed hospital at Chattogram's Central Railway Building (CRB) area.

The abandoned railway hospital at Kumira in Chattogram has been proposed as an alternative to CRB at the 20th meeting of the committee on Tuesday (10 May), ABM Fazle Karim MP, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on railways told The Business Standard today.

"As an alternative to the CRB, we have proposed an alternative for the construction of a hospital on about 13 acres of land in Kumira area of ​​Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram," he said.

"Prime Minister will decide where it will be built.Since there is a movement for a hospital in CRB, we have decided on an alternative location,"he added.

Sujan Chowdhury, chief real estate officer of the Eastern Railway, said: "There was a tuberculosis hospital on the hill opposite the Kumira railway station. The hospital has been abandoned for about 30 years. The parliamentary committee has made alternative proposals for the construction of a hospital on a 13-acre site. This place has been chosen as an alternative to CRB."

The hospital area at the top of the hill is completely separate from the locality. To the west is the vast body of water in the Bay of Bengal and to the east is a huge mountainous area. The Tuberculosis Hospital was established in 1955 on an area of ​​39 acres. The hospital was closed in 1992-93 due to the development of hospitals across the country for the treatment of chest diseases. It is now in an abandoned state.

The member secretary of the Chattogram Citizens Forum and general secretary of district Awami League (south), Advocate Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury, told The Business Standard: "The proposal of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways is promising. But we will not comment without being sure about the whole thing."

On 18 March 2020, under the Bangladesh Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPP) agreement, an initiative was taken to build a hospital next to the Central Railway Building (CRB), the oldest building in the port city. built-in 1872.

Under the agreement, United Enterprise will build a 500-bed hospital and a 100-seat medical college hospital on a six-acre railway site.

Railways have had to face a lot of criticism about this. Civil society has been carrying out agitation for the last ten months since 13 July last year to demand cancellation of the project.

Senior Awami League leaders in Chattogram have called for resistance to the hospital at the CRB from the last general assembly held on 27 March at the corner of CRB Saat Rasta.