Why is Dhaka coughing?

Highlights

Hospitals in Dhaka report a 20-25% increase in patients with cold, cough, and fever

Air pollution, seasonal changes, and increased Covid cases are believed to be contributing factors

Doctors advise wearing masks outdoors, getting influenza vaccines, and limiting outdoor exposure for children

Similar trends are observed in other areas like Brahmanbaria, Savar, Khulna, and Cumilla

Health experts warn that the number of Covid cases could increase in the coming months

Mohammad Mahfuz Ullah, 36, from the capital's Mogbazar, has been suffering from flu and cough for three days. Despite taking prescribed medication, his symptoms persist, forcing him to miss work.

Similarly, Jinarul Islam of Rampura has been battling a cough for two weeks, disrupting his sleep.

Little Elmasri, aged two and a half, has also been dealing with a cough for about 20 days despite medication.

Over the past fortnight, many households in Dhaka have seen a rise in sneezing, coughing, and fever, attributed mainly to air pollution, seasonal changes, and increased Covid-19 cases.

Doctors note a 20%-25% surge in patients with cold, cough, and fever at outpatient and emergency departments of hospitals, with the medicine department experiencing the highest influx.

Normally, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute treats around 900 patients daily, but this has increased to 1,200-1,300 currently.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital reports an increase from 700-800 to over a thousand patients seeking outdoor services, mostly for fever, cold, and pneumonia.

Dr Shahnoor Sarmin, associate professor, Department of Medicine, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told The Business Standard, "We're seeing many patients with cough and fever both in the hospital and in the chamber. Most are treated at the outpatient department, but those with pneumonia need hospitalisation. This season, we're witnessing an increase in patients, largely due to environmental pollution.

"Dhaka's severe pollution is worsening these illnesses. What's concerning is that coughs aren't responding well to medication, prolonging patients' sickness. While every household seems to have someone with a cold or cough, recovery is slow," she added.

"With Covid-19 appearing in various forms, there's a likelihood of more cases of cold, fever, and cough. It's crucial to wear masks outdoors and consider getting the influenza vaccine to prevent colds."

Dr M Mushtuq Hossain, a public health expert, underscores environmental pollution and rising Covid-19 cases as the main culprits behind the surge in colds and coughs, urging strict adherence to health protocols.

Dhaka, one of the most polluted cities in the world, recorded a score of 151 on the Air Quality Index yesterday afternoon, indicating 'unhealthy' air quality. An AQI value ranging from 151 to 200 can trigger health effects for everyone, with sensitive groups facing more severe consequences.

Dhaka Shishu Hospital Director Prof Dr Jahangir Alam notes a rise in child patients with various ailments, advising reduced outdoor exposure and caution against self-medicating with cough syrup.

Cases rise outside Dhaka

Outside Dhaka, places like Brahmanbaria are witnessing an uptick in cold and cough cases. Yesterday, 60 patients were admitted to the 25-bed ward of Brahmanbaria General Hospital's Child Ward. Due to a shortage of beds, more than half of them are receiving treatment on the floor.

Dr Md Sayemul Huda, Savar Upazila Health and Family Planning officer, said that the hospital's outpatient department receives an average of 1,400 to 1,500 patients daily, including 300 to 400 children. About 40% of these patients are seeking treatment for cold, fever, and cough.

At Khulna Medical College Hospital, more than 1,500 patients are currently admitted to the 500-bed facility, with the highest number in the medicine ward, according to Dr Niaz Mustafi Chowdhury, assistant director of the hospital.

Cumilla Medical College Hospital admitted 155 patients by 2pm yesterday, over 100 of whom were admitted for cold-related diseases.

Professor Chinmoy Kumar Saha, head of the hospital's medicine department, attributes the increase in patients to seasonal changes, noting a higher number seeking outdoor services than indoor.

However, in Rajshahi, there has not been a significant increase in patients with colds, coughs, or fever, as reported by Dr Shankar K Biswas, in-charge of Emergency Medical Officer at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Regarding Covid-19, there have been 11 deaths since the beginning of the year until February 26. The positivity rate was 8.46% yesterday, compared to below 5% two months ago.

Dr M Mushtuq Hossain warns of a potential increase in Covid-19 infections due to the new variant, particularly in the summer months in Bangladesh.

[TBS Brahmanbaria Correspondent Azizul Shonchay, Savar Correspondent Noman Mahmud, Khulna Correspondent Awal Sheikh, Cumilla Correspondent Tayubur Rahman Sohel and Rajshahi Correspondent Bulbul Habib contributed to the report.]