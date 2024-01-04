Winter bites hard: Children, elderly bear brunt of rising cold-related illnesses

Infograph: TBS

As winter tightens its grip across Bangladesh, a surge in cold-related illnesses is causing alarming spikes in hospitalisations, particularly among children and the elderly.

On 2 January alone, a staggering 3,040 people sought treatment for winter diseases like pneumonia, diarrhoea and respiratory infections across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Government statistics report over 200,000 individuals afflicted by winter-related illnesses in the past one-and-a-half months, resulting in 25 fatalities from respiratory issues and diarrhoea. The Health Emergency Operations Center and Control Room, under DGHS, maintains records of patients nationwide.

From 15 November to 2 January, diarrhoea emerged as the predominant winter ailment, affecting 147,651 individuals, while 52,456 suffered from acute respiratory infections, leading to 23 respiratory fatalities and two from diarrhoea.

Medical professionals are sounding the alarm, urging extra caution, particularly for children who are bearing the brunt of these winter diseases

Dr Kamruzzaman Kamrul, associate professor at the Department of Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, told The Business Standard that there has been a surge in paediatric cases. He urged precautions against fever, cold, cough, pneumonia, bronchitis and winter diarrhoea.

To safeguard children's health during this season, Dr Kamruzzaman recommends adequate winter clothing, head protection, and avoidance of unnecessary outdoor activities. In addition to breastfeeding infants, he underscores the importance of providing seasonal fruits and vegetables to older children, maintaining nasal cleanliness, and refraining from self-administered antibiotics for colds or coughs.

Dr Kamruzzaman warned of pneumonia signs such as a sunken chest, fever, audible breathing sounds, or vomiting, urging immediate medical attention. He recommends administering saline in such cases with the rise in cold-related diarrhoea.

The elderly also face an increased risk of winter-related ailments.

Savar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Shayemul Huda told TBS, "Cold-related illnesses have surged since the start of winter, intensifying notably in the past week, with a heightened impact on both children and the elderly. Children, in particular, experience higher rates of acute respiratory infection and pneumonia, while the elderly face various cold-related issues, including shortness of breath."

Dr Shayemul emphasised the need for special care for children and the elderly at home during this winter season to prevent cold-related diseases.

Dr Shahid Hossain, resident medical officer at Joypurhat Hospital, observes hospital admissions for children with the common cold and cough, and elderly patients with asthma problems. Despite current accommodation availability, he anticipates increased pressure post-election.

Dr Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury, superintendent of Naogaon's 250-bed General Hospital, reports an initial spike in patients with shortness of breath at the winter's onset. A recent increase in cold waves shifted the trend towards an increasing number of patients with diarrhoea.

Currently, 53 individuals, including adults and children, are receiving treatment for winter-related diseases out of 220 admitted patients. Although there was a saline shortage initially, it has been resolved, and the hospital is prepared to accommodate more patients by utilising additional floor space if needed, Dr Zahid said

Dr Moshiur Rahman, civil surgeon of Natore district, notes common winter ailments like diarrhoea, pneumonia and shortness of breath in children. Natore General Hospital, with a 250-bed capacity, currently admits over 300 patients.

Dr Shafiq Amin Kajal, resident medical officer at Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura, said that there is a slightly lower influx of winter patients in the hospital compared to the same period last year.

[The Business Standard's North Region Chief Khorshed Alam and Savar Correspondent Noman Mahmud contributed to this report.]