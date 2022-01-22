United Hospital gets new DMS

Dr Shanthi Bansal has recently joined United Hospital as Director, Medical Services (DMS) from January.

She will be replacing Dr Mahbub Uddin Ahmed who will take a new role as the DMS at United Group's holding company of healthcare division, United Healthcare Services Limited (UHSL), reads a press release.

Dr Bansal completed her MBBS degree and MD in Anesthesiology from AP Singh University, Rewa respectively in 1991 & 1994.

She obtained MBA in Healthcare Services from Sikkim Manipal University in 2013 and also accomplished her Post Graduate Diploma in Hospital and Health Management from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Dr Bansal is a seasoned healthcare professional having 25 years of experience in the healthcare services industry in India and other parts of the world.

Before joining United Hospital, she has worked at Haria L G Rotary Hospital, Gujarat as CEO from December 2019 to December 2021.

In May 2018 she joined Apollo Hospitals Dhaka as DMS and worked till September 2019.

She served for more than 11 years as a Senior Consultant in different hospitals in India.

She has vast experience of working in different JCI, ISO, CAP, NABH, NABL accredited healthcare Institutions.