Doctors' chambers, diagnostic centres cannot administer anaesthesia: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has banned the administration of anaesthesia in doctors' chambers and diagnostic centres.

In an order issued yesterday, the health regulator said any type of operation, surgery or interventional procedure cannot be done without a Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) recognised specialist anaesthetist.

In another move, the DGHS directed the BMDC to initiate action against three doctors of JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Centre in Dhaka over the death of 10-year-old Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham during his circumcision.

The three doctors are – Dr Ishtiaq Azad, Dr Mahbub Morshed and Dr SM Muqtadir.

A letter issued by Dr Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, director for hospital and clinics at the health directorate asked the medical council to investigate the death of Ahnaf, and inform the directorate about the measures to be taken in this regard.

Following the filing of a case by the deceased's father with Hatirjheel police station, the police had arrested SM Muqtadir and Mahbub Murshed, while the diagnostic centre had been sealed off by the health directorate.

Ahnaf, a fourth-grader at Motijheel Ideal School and College, had died while undergoing circumcision at JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Centre in Malibagh on 20 February.

Earlier, on 8 January, five-year-old Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul.

According to the health directorate order, institutions labelled as diagnostic and hospitals, but possessing only a diagnostic or hospital licence, are not authorised to offer services specified in their name unless they acquire the appropriate licence.

For diagnostic centres and pathological laboratories, only tests specified in the category of the obtained licence can be conducted, it said.

It added that specialists in pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, and radiology must be appointed in the medical facilities in accordance with their designated category.

The directorate also stated that a registered physician must be employed as an assistant surgeon for any type of operation, surgery, or procedure in any private hospital or clinic.

It said a copy of the licence for private clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centres must be visibly displayed in front of the main entrance of the establishment at all times.

Won't allow business to be done with people's lives: minister

In a statement issued over the order, Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen said, "We are noticing that some unscrupulous people are setting up mediocre hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres just for their business interests, ignoring any rules of the government.

"They are doing business with people's lives…Still over 1,200 private health centres are not registered. They don't have good doctors, nurses, technicians. So how are they running hospitals? How are they getting patients? We have to think about these."

He also pointed out that 1,000 such health centres had already been shut down, with more unregistered centres to be shuttered soon.

"Every private medical, clinic, and diagnostic centre must comply with this office order. Failure to do so will result in severe penalties including cancellation of registration."