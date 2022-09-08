'Augmedix Prep' launched to reduce physician chart prep burden

Automated medical documentation solutions provider Augmedix today announced the launch of "Augmedix Prep", a new service that reduces the burden on medical staff from preparing charts prior to a patient visit.

The new service features technology that prepares a patient note structure and content for the physician based on the unique visit type and the patient's previous medical records, says a press release.

Alleviating this manual task ahead of time, physicians simply review the information prior to seeing the patient, allowing them to enter the visit ready to engage with the patient.

Augmedix Prep captures valuable information such as patient demographics, medication changes, up-to-date medical history, imaging, labs and diagnostic results, immunization history and past medical, family, and social history.

At its core, chart prep is a time-consuming administrative task that can negatively impact the patient encounter. Augmedix believes that by completing charting work prior to patient encounters, the physician will be better prepared and will offer more time in their schedule for delivering care, resulting in improved patient and provider experience and increasing patient satisfaction.

"Augmedix is on a mission to remove the barriers to care that frustrate both physicians and patients," said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix. "Augmedix Prep is a significant value-add service that reduces the administrative burden exacerbating clinician burnout."

Augmedix Prep is designed to address some of the most significant issues facing healthcare providers today, including reducing their workload, which can help mitigate clinician burnout and improve satisfaction, as well as allowing time back to focus on patients.

